BBC Three Sets Premiere Date For ‘In My Skin’ Season 2

The second season of In My Skin will premiere on BBC Three on Sunday November 7th, when all five episodes will be available to stream, it has been announced.

In My Skin tells the story of Bethan, a Welsh teenager living a double life, as she negotiates mental illness, friendships and her sexuality. Bethan desperately tries to keep the truth of her home life a secret from her friends. But when your mother is sectioned in a mental facility near your school, and your father is an alcoholic Hell’s Angel — flying under the radar isn’t so easy.

The comedy series is produced by Expectation and stars Gabrielle Creevy (Casualty) and Jo Hartley (Bliss). In season two, Bethan is embarking on her last year of school, entering an exciting new relationship and planning to fly the nest, all while still desperately trying to hide the reality of her home life. Her mother Trina has been released from hospital and is doing well, working at the local bingo hall, and seemingly thriving there, despite life still being made difficult by Bethan’s abusive father, Dilwyn (Rhodri Meillir). As the story progresses, Bethan is faced with the question of sacrificing her own happiness for the sake of her mother.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.