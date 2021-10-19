BBC One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Bump’

Australian comedy drama Bump will receive its UK premiere on BBC One on Wednesday October 20th at 10:35pm, it has been announced.

Bump is set in and around an inner-city high school and follows overachieving Year 11 student Olympia ‘Oly’ Chalmers-Davis, who knows exactly where she is going and has an ambitious 10-year plan, finds her life irrevocably changed when she collapses in agony and is stunned to discover she is in labour and the father is not her boyfriend. The comedy drama series stars Nathalie Morris, Claudia Karvan , Angus Sampson, Carlos Sanson Jr, Safia Arain, Ioane Saula, Peter Thurnwald, Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez and Paula Garcia.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.