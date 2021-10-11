BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Trick’

BBC One’s one-off Climategate drama The Trick will premiere on Monday October 18th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

The Trick tells the story of world-renowned Professor Philip Jones; Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia, who back in 2009 found himself at the eye of an international media storm and the victim of cyberterrorism. With time running out against an unseen enemy, The Trick looks at the potentially devastating consequences to humanity from climate change denial; how a media storm undermined public confidence in the science and how the concept of ‘truth’ took a back seat causing us to lose a decade of action.

The film also charts the unjustified persecution of Phil Jones, his wife Ruth’s fierce support of her husband and the fight for the ultimate exoneration of himself and the science. The one-off drama, which was penned by Owen Sheers, is produced by Vox Pictures and stars Jason Watkins (Line of Duty, The Lost Honour Of Christopher Jefferies), Victoria Hamilton (Doctor Foster, Life), George MacKay (1917, Pride), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones, Ripper Street), Adrian Edmondson (The Pact, Save Me), Aneirin Hughes (Hinterland, Keeping Faith), Pooky Quesnel (The A Word, The Victim), Richard Elfyn (The Pact), Rhashan Stone (Keeping Faith, Finding Alice), Justin Salinger (Hanna), Tara Divina (Line of Duty) and David Calder (Time, The Hatton Garden Job).

