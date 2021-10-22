BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Showtrial’

Showtrial will premiere on BBC One on Halloween (Sunday October 31st) at 9pm, it has been announced.

Showtrial tells the story of Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, who is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis. The trial that follows places victim and accused – and their families – in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest.

Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution weaponising Talitha’s gender as well as her social privilege against her. The drama series, which was created by The Tunnel scribe Ben Richards, is being produced by World Productions in association with ITV Studios and stars James Frain, Tracy Ifeachor, Sharon D. Clarke, Sinéad Keenan, Celine Buckens, Kerr Logan and Lolita Chakrabarti. Christopher Hall is the series producer, while Zara Hayes is the director. The executive producers are Simon Heath for World Productions, Mona Qureshi for the BBC and Ben Richards.

