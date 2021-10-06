BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Shetland’ Season 6

The sixth season of Shetland will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday October 20th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, Shetland follows Jimmy Perez, a native Shetlander who has returned home after a long spell away and leads a murder investigation, uncovering secrets and lies from the past. The drama series is produced by Silverprint Pictures and stars Douglas Henshall, Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd and Lewis Howden.

The show’s sixth season centres on the doorstep murder of a prominent local figure, a case which strikes at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its people. As Perez and his team uncover a kaleidoscope of motives for the murder, their investigation soon takes a shockingly sinister turn. Louise V Say is the series producer, while Max Myers and Siri Rødnes are the directors. The Executive Producers are Gaynor Holmes for BBC, Kate Bartlett and Denise Paul for Silverprint Pictures and David Kane. BBC One commissioned a sixth and seventh season of Shetland back in December 2019.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.