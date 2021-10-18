BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Live Special

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Live special will premiere on BBC One on Friday October 29th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

Created by Brendan O’Carroll, Mrs Brown’s Boys follows family matriarch Agnes Brown and her close-knit family. The comedy series, which is produced by BBC Scotland/BBC Studios and BOCPIX in association with RTE, stars Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney, Fiona O’Carroll, Danny O’Carroll, Pat Shields, Dermot O’Neill, Amanda Woods, Eilish O’Carroll, Paddy Houlihan, Martin Delany, Damien McKiernan, Gary Hollywood and Conor Moloney.

In the Live special, it’s Halloween in Finglas and everyone is getting into the spooky spirit of things. Agnes is ready for the trick or treaters, but she gets more than she bargained for when she receives a surprising visitor from her past. When no one else can see her ghostly guest they think she’s gone mad – not even Doctor Flynn can help. Luckily, Father Damien is on hand and with a little help from Grandad they get rid of the unwanted guest in time to head down to Foley’s for a fancy dress party.

