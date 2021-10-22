BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Doctor Who’ Season 13

The thirteenth season of Doctor Who will premiere on BBC One on Halloween (Sunday October 31st) at 6:25pm, it has been announced.

Doctor Who is produced by BBC Studios and stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop. BBC America co-produces for the U.S. market. Chris Chibnall is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Matt Strevens.

In the opening episode of the show’s thirteenth season, on Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring. From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free. And in present day Liverpool, the life of Dan Lewis is about to change forever. Why is the Doctor on the trail of the fearsome Karvanista? And what is the Flux? The thirteenth season, subtitled Flux, will tell a single story across six episodes.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.