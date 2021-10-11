Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Expanse’ Season 6

The sixth and final season of The Expanse will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday December 10th, it has been announced.

Based on novels by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse is set in a colonized solar system, begins with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict.The crew of the Rocinante –an illegally salvaged warship –stumbles on a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. The drama series is produced by Alcon Television Group and stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens.

The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise. The executive producers are Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Dan Nowak and Ben Roberts.

Check out the trailer below:

