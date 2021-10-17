Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Wheel Of Time’

The Wheel Of Time will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday November 19th, it has been announced.

The Wheel Of Time is set in a sprawling world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The series follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The drama series, which is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. The series was adapted for television by showrunner Rafe Judkins. Judkins also serves as executive producer alongside Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz. In addition to starring, Rosamund Pike will also serve as producer.

