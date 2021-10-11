Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hanna’ Season 3

The third season of Hanna will receive its UK premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Wednesday November 24th, it has been announced.

Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. The drama series, which is based on Joe Wright’s 2011 feature film, is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Television and stars Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos and Dermot Mulroney.

In the show’s third season, Hanna (Creed-Miles) is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom.

Check out the trailer below:

