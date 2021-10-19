Acorn TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Queens Of Mystery’ Season 2

The second season of Queens Of Mystery will receive its UK premiere on Acorn TV on Monday November 29th, it has been announced.

Queens Of Mystery follows perennially single female detective Matilda and her three crime writing aunts, who help her solve murder mysteries in the picturesque region of Wildemarsh, as well as give her a helping hand with her love life. But no matter how many cases they are able to crack there’s always one mystery that still haunts Matilda, the disappearance of her own mother…a crime she will never stop trying to solve.

The drama series, which was created by Julian Unthank, is produced by Sly Fox Productions and Ferncroft Media and stars Julie Graham, Siobhan Redmond and Sarah Woodward. Joining the cast for the sh0w’s second season is Florence Hall (Jonathan Creek) joins the cast as Matilda, who is ‘helped’ by her mystery-writing aunts who believe their knowledge of crime fiction makes them perfectly qualified to help her solve whodunit-style murders. Now in the swing of things in her hometown of Wildemarsh, Matilda lives happily above her Aunt Jane’s ‘Murder Ink’ bookshop, but it’s not long before the town has a killer in its midst, and as always, Aunts Beth, Cat and Jane are on hand to assist in the investigations.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.