5Star Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Act’

Hulu’s limited series The Act will premiere on 5Star on Thursday November 4th at 10pm, it has been announced.

The Act, which previously aired in the UK on StarzPlay, is an anthology series telling a new true-crime story each season. The first season follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

The drama series, which was created by Nick Antosca and Michelle Dean, is produced by Universal Content Productions and stars Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny and AnnaSophia Robb. It is based on the 2016 BuzzFeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom Murdered” by Michelle Dean. Nick Antosca, Michelle Dean, Greg Shephard and Britton Rizzio serve as executive producers.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.