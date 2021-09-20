StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday November 21st, it has been announced.

Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the events of the original series and follows Tariq St. Patrick as he navigates his new life and his desire to shed his father’s legacy intertwines with the mounting pressure to save his family, including his mother Tasha, who is facing charges for the murder her son committed. The drama series is produced by Lionsgate Television, End Of Episode, G-Unit Film & Television and Atmosphere Entertainment MM and stars Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Melanie Liburd, Justin Marcel McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray and LaToya Tonodeo.

The show’s second season opens with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s NBA prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.