StarzPlay Poaches UK Rights To ‘Outlander’ In Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Outlander is on the move. StarzPlay has poached the UK rights to the series after striking a deal with international distributor Sony Pictures Television. Amazon Prime Video UK had previously served as the show’s UK broadcaster.

This marks the first time that Outlander – arguably Starz’s flagship show – will be available on their platform on this side of the pond. StarzPlay said that they would launch the show’s sixth season day-and-date with the US premiere and that all the previous seasons would be made available on the platform shortly ahead of the new season.

“Outlander has an incredible international following and has become one of our flagship series since its debut on Starz in 2014”, Superna Kalle, President of International Networks for Starz said in a statement. “As StarzPlay continues to see incredible growth around the world, it’s very special to be able to bring this marquee original series to our UK home to further enhance our incredibly rich library.”

Outlander tells the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

The drama series, which is based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon and developed for television by Battlestar Galactica‘s Ronald D. Moore, is produced by Tall Ship Productions and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television and stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan,