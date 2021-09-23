Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Reservation Dogs’

FX’s comedy series Reservation Dogs will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star brand on Wednesday October 13th, it has been announced.

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy series that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

The comedy series, which is filmed on location in Oklahoma, is produced by FX Productions and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor. It represents a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera, as every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. The executive producers are Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch.

