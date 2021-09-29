Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

The tenth season of American Horror Story will receive its UK premiere on Star on Wednesday October 20th, it has been announced.

American Horror Story is an anthology series that tells a new horror story each season. In the tenth season, subtitled Double Feature, a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

The hour-long drama series, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is produced by 20th Television and stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Macaulay Culkin and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The executive producers are Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. FX has already renewed American Horror Story through to season 13.

