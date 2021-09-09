Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Resident’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Resident will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday September 24th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Resident follows an idealistic young doctor, Devon Praves, during his last few years of training. Under the supervision of a tough and brilliant senior resident, Conrad Hawkins, he soon discovers his chosen profession is not what he imagined and that ethical lines are often blurred. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower.

In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled A Wedding A Funeral, after a long wait, Conrad and Nic prepare for their wedding day with the support of their family and friends. Meanwhile, flashbacks to the early days of the COVID-19 crisis shine a light on the heroism of the doctors and the toll the virus took on everyone at Chastain Memorial. The show’s fourth season will be the last to feature Emily VanCamp as a series regular. US broadcaster Fox recently renewed The Resident for a fifth season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.