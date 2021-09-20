Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘For Life’ Season 2

The second and final season of For Life will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday September 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

For Life follows Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife and daughter – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

The drama series, which is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature and stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell. In the opening episode of season two, titled Never Stop Fighting, after nine years of fighting to win his freedom, it’s do or die for Aaron Wallace. As dangerous enemies lurk at Bellmore and Marie faces criminal charges for assisting Aaron in prior cases, Aaron must find a way to gain the upper hand on Maskins.

