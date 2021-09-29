Sky Max Sets Premiere Date For ‘COBRA’ Season 2

The second season of COBRA will premiere on Sky Max on Friday October 15th at 9pm, it has been announced.

COBRA deals with an unfolding national emergency that threatens to engulf the country as the COBRA committee – a team comprised of Britain’s leading experts, crisis contingency planners and most senior politicians – fights to ensure the protection of the people of Great Britain. The drama series, which was created by Ben Richards, is produced by New Pictures and stars Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton.

In season two, subtitled Cyberway, in the aftermath of both solar and political storms, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) attempts to steer the country on a more even course. He is assisted, as ever, by his loyal Chief-of-Staff Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton), alongside a team of dedicated advisers. An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged. An apparently invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction and nobody really knows who is friend and who is foe.

Check out the trailer for season two below:

