Sky Max Sets Premiere Date For ‘Brassic’ Season 3

The third season of Brassic will premiere on Sky Max on Wednesday October 6th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, Brassic follows a group of working-class friends finding unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia. The comedy series, which was created by Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, is produced by Calamity Films and stars Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson and Parth Thakerar.

In the show’s third season, Vinnie, freshly out of prison, is jubilant to be reunited with his gang of mates but dismayed to learn that he now has the newly promoted Detective Carl Slater watching his every move. Vinnie knows he needs to keep out of trouble… but playing it safe has never been his strong point. Soon he and his

lifelong friends are back to their usual tricks with a hilarious new onslaught of wild and wonderful heists

on the horizon.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.