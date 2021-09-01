Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Young Rock’

NBC’s comedy series Young Rock will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Friday September 17th at 8pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Young Rock focuses on the different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

The comedy series, which was recently renewed for a second season, is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions and stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers.

