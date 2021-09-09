Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mr. Mayor’

NBC’s Ted Danson fronted comedy Mr. Mayor will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Friday September 24th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

Mr. Mayor follows a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

The comedy series, which was recently renewed for a second season, is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment and stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan. The executive producers are Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

