Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 3

The third season of Miracle Workers, subtitled Oregon Trail, will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Monday October 4th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Simon Rich, Miracle Workers is an anthology series. The first season followed Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, while Craig’s boss, God, has pretty much checked out to focus on petty hobbies. The show’s second season, subtitled Dark Ages, followed a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance.

The comedy series is produced by Broadway Video and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass. Season three is set in the year 1844 and follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.