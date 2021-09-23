Sky Comedy Sets Premiere Date For ‘Hitmen’ Season 2

The second season of Hitmen, subtitled Reloaded, will premiere on Sky Comedy on Wednesday September 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Hitmen follows two best friends trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. The comedy series is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions and stars Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. Katherine Parkinson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Alex Lowe, Chizzy Akudolu, Mathew Baynton, Aaron Neil, Nina Wadia, Mike Wozniak and Jarred Christmas guest star.

In the show’s second season, Jamie and Fran are back with a new van, new assignments, and a mysterious new client Mr V who seems to be providing them with an abundance of jobs. Meanwhile, after a school reunion, our heroes reconnect with an old classmate, Kat, and as the series progresses a new friendship between Kat and Jamie makes Fran increasingly jealous and suspicious. It’s bad enough worrying that someone is stealing your friend without also having to kill people for a living.

