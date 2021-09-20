Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Succession’ Season 3

The third season of Succession will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday October 18th at 2am, simulcast with HBO’s east coast feed. The series premiere will also be repeated later the same day in the show’s regular 9pm time-slot.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession follows the Roy family – Logan Roy and his four children – which controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world, tracking their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their aging father begins to step back from the company.

The drama series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter and James Cromwell. The show’s third season opens with Logan Roy in a precarious position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Check out the trailer for season three below:

