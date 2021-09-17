Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 3

The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday November 5th, it has been announced.

Narcos: Mexico explores the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire.

The drama series is produced by Gaumont and stars Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, Luisa Rubino, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa. The show’s third and final season is set in the 1990s when the globalization of the drug business ignites and examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away.

Check out the trailer for season three below:

