Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Colin In Black And White’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

Colin Kaepernick limited series Colin In Black And White will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Friday October 29th, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, Netflix UK has released the trailer and key art for the series.

Colin In Black And White chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. The series tells the story of a young Colin Kaepernick before he reached the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist.

The limited series, which hails from co-creators Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, is produced by Array Filmworks and stars Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman and Colin Kaepernick. The limited series consists of six episodes. The directors are Ava DuVernay, Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams and Kenny Leon. The executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Colin Kaepernick and Michael Starrbury.

Check out the trailer and key art below: