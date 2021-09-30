Jetpack Distribution Takes Global Rights To ‘Ladybird & Bee’, ‘Mr Dog, & ‘Florida’

Jetpack Distribution is expanding their slate. The kids content distributor has taken the global distribution rights to three Paper Owl Films productions: Ladybird & Bee, Mr Dog, and Florida.

Ladybird & Bee tells charming stories of the natural world, as seen from the perspective of two tiny best friends ‘Ladybird’ and ‘Bee’. Viewers get a magnified view of fascinating creatures in their home, ‘Wild Meadow’, learning things about them and their habitats along the way. Season one comprises twenty-six episodes.

Based on the books by Ben Fogle, Mr Dog follows the eponymous character who travels the world, meeting animals in need. He has a nose for sniffing out trouble and can’t resist the call of a good adventure. The world from Mr Dog’s knee-high perspective is full of canine danger and drama, as he solves other animals’ problems in his own lovable, mischievous and funny way. Fifty-two episodes have been commissioned for season one, which is set to enter production in 2023.

Florida centres around a girl called ‘Florida’ who has come to live with Aunt G in her GEM (Gadgets of Everyday Marvel) shop. Florida embraces creativity and change for the next generation of young engineers. The shop is a universe of possibility and the ‘gems’ are wonders of human invention and creativity. With imagination, a bit of mischief and plenty of optimism, Florida and her friends help these unwanted objects find a new purpose in the world. Fifty-two episodes have been commissioned for season one, which is set to enter production in 2023.

“These shows from Paper Owl Films make delightful, quirky and unique additions to our preschool catalogue. They are gently introducing young children to concepts such as teamwork, helping others, using creativity, exploring the world around you and looking at everyday objects in new ways”, said Jetpack Distribution’s CEO Dominic Gardiner. “All are set in locations that preschoolers will find fascinating and intriguing. Something that we love to encourage in young audiences.”

While Paper Owl Films’ Creative Director Gráinne Mc Guinness added: “We’re honoured that Jetpack is distributing these shows that are very close to our hearts. Paper Owl Films is committed to delivering memorable content that has a positive impact on young preschoolers – whether that’s as simple as a giggle or helping them learn valuable lessons through fun and funny content. This ranges from the beauty of natural biodiversity balance with best ‘beasties’ Ladybird and Bee, madcap animal rescues with Mr Dog, or being inspired by Florida’s confidence and commitment to a better world for everyone she meets.”