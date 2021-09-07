Jetpack Distribution Acquires Global Distribution Rights To ‘Critters TV’

Jetpack Distribution has secured the global distribution rights to Critters TV after striking a deal with Dublin-based production company Turnip & Duck. The deal covers 26 episodes of the 2D flash animation and live action series that is aimed at 4-8-year-olds and their families.

Critters TV is described as spoof animal documentary series Each episode is a mixture of live action nature footage and animated characters. Featuring a cast of hilarious cartoon animal families, from fun-loving foxes to filthy fleas, oddball squirrels to very silly owls, the series shows wildlife like it’s never been seen before.

“We love a genuinely unique and incredibly funny idea – and that’s exactly what Critters TV delivers”, said Jetpack Distribution’s CEO Dominic Gardiner. “It really draws on the popularity of shows like Gogglebox but gives a hilarious spin that kids love. It’s great for co-viewing and will provide quality entertainment for families across the globe.”

While Turnip & Duck’s Colm Tobin added: “As a writer-led studio we’re always looking for that sweet spot between comedy and education, trying to laugh kids clever if you will; and we feel we’ve really struck a chord with Critters TV. Animals watching animals is just a funny concept, and when you combine this sketch comedy approach with amazing wildlife footage, we believe it’s a format that can entertain and educate kids (and adults!) all over the world.”