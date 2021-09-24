Jetpack Distribution Acquires Global Rights To ‘Mechamato’

Jetpack Distribution has acquired global distribution rights (excluding Asia) to 3D animated comedy-action series Mechamato. The deal covers the show’s first season, which consists of twenty-six episodes.

Mechamato follows the adventures of a kind and creative young boy named Amato who inadvertently becomes the master of MechaBot, a Power Sphera with the ability to mechanize any daily life object into high-tech devices. Together they can combine (‘Mechamato’) into the titular armored hero.

With the help of his best friends, Mechamato is on a mission to defeat and capture bad robots before they cause more chaos in the city. The series is produced by Malaysia-based Monsta Studios and is set to air on Cartoon Network in South East Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand and South Korea in December 2021 and in Japan in March 2022. Jetpack Distribution is repping a range of rights including VOD, OTT and free TV.

“Mechamato is a fantastic addition to our comedy-action slate. It’s a powerful concept for kids globally, a robot that can combine and transform every-day items into high-powered devices!”, said Jetpack Distribution’s CEO Dominic Gardiner. “We know how much kids love to use their imagination to turn mundane objects into interesting and exciting things. We’re very pleased this show makes a brilliant addition to our MIPCOM line up.”

While Kee Yong Pin, Chief Operating Officer of Monsta Studios, added: “We are extremely excited to have such a reputable distributor as Jetpack Distribution on board with Mechamato. It has always been our goal to bring our high-quality animated products to a wider global audience. We believe that this partnership will boost our global presence while entertaining and inspiring young viewers from various regions around the world.”