ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Larkins’

The Larkins will premiere on ITV on Sunday October 10th at 8pm, it has been announced.

The Larkins is set in the late 1950s and tells the story of a working-class family led by the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children, including the beautiful Mariette. Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, each Larkin family member has a strong work ethic, alongside a disinterest in authority. From government officials and snobbish second homeowners to aggressive urban developers, the Larkins often deal with threats to their idyllic way of life – but they never take things lying down.

The six episode comedy drama, which is based on H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds Of May, is produced by Objective Fiction, Genial Productions and Objective Media Group Scotland in association with All3Media International and stars Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan, Sabrina Bartlett, Tok Stephen, Lydia Page, Liam Middleton, Lola Shepelev, Davina Coleman, Rosie Coleman, Peter Davison, Kriss Dosanjh, Amelia Bullmore, Seeta Indrani, Robert Bathurst, Stephen Hagan, Francesca Waterworth, Barney Walsh, Tony Gardner and Selina Griffiths. Serena Cullen is the series producer, while Andy De Emmony is the director. The executive producers are Ben Farrell and Charlotte Lewis for Objective Fiction and Sophie Clarke-Jervoise and Simon Nye for Genial Productions, and Toby Stevens for OMG Scotland. Bradley Walsh is also an executive producer.

