ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Manhunt’ Season 2

The second season of Manhunt, subtitled The Night Stalker, will premiere on ITV on Monday September 20th at 9pm and will then continue to air daily in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Based on the diaries of Colin Sutton, Manhunt explores high profile police investigations led by the Metropolitan Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton. The drama series is produced by Buffalo Pictures and stars Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) as DCI Sutton.

The show’s first season followed the investigation of serial killer Levi Bellfied. The show’s second season, which consists of four episodes, follows the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial rapist, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear. Ed Whitmore penned the scripts. Jo Willett is the series producer, while Marc Evans is the director. Philippa Braithwaite is the executive producer.

