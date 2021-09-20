ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Hollington Drive’

Hollington Drive will premiere on ITV on Wednesday September 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Hollington Drive focuses on the lives of two sisters, Theresa, and her older head teacher sibling, Helen. The sisters appear close and their families enjoy spending time together. We open on a warm, balmy evening, barbecue sizzling on the patio, the perfect family setting. The atmosphere is chilled, as they lounge in Theresa and Fraser’s perfectly manicured garden. Apart from Fraser’s brother Eddie winding everyone up, there’s hardly a hint of tension, but this is the calm before the storm.

When Theresa’s ten-year-old son, Ben asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva, the adults begin to niggle. Fraser is relaxed and is fine for them to go, but this doesn’t help Theresa’s fears of foreboding and growing feelings of anxiety. As expected the children don’t return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened. This is all too realised when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean, calls on the family. Her ten-year-old son Alex has gone missing. The drama series, which was created by Sophie Petzal, is produced by West Road Pictures and stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Rachael Stirling, Rhashan Stone, Peter McDonald, Ken Nwosu, Jonas Armstrong and Jodie McNee.

Check out the trailer below:

