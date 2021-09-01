ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Endeavour’ Season 8

The eighth season of Endeavour will premiere on ITV on Sunday September 12th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Created by Russell Lewis, Endeavour follows a young Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse and his partner Detective Inspector Fred Thursday as the investigate various crimes in the 1960s and 1970s. The drama series is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Shaun Evans, Roger Allam, Anton Lesser, Sean Rigby, James Bradshaw, Sara Vickers, Abigail Thaw, Caroline O’Neill and Sara Vickers.

The show’s eighth season is set in 1971 and a death threat to Oxford Wanderers’ star striker Jack Swift places Endeavour (Shaun Evans) and his team at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football, exposing the true cost of success and celebrity, and with it, a deep-rooted division that is soon reflected much closer to home. The executive producers are Damien Timmer, Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans, Roger Allam, Helen Ziegler, Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson. Ian Aryeh (McDonald & Dodds, In The Long Run) and Kate Saxon (Silent Witness, Call The Midwife) join the production as directors for the show’s eighth season.

