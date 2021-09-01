Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham & More To Star In BBC One’s ‘The Control Room’

Iain De Caestecker (Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D), Joanna Vanderham (The Go-Between), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary), Daniel Portman (Game Of Thrones), Taj Atwal (The Syndicate) and Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard) have been tapped to star in BBC One’s three-part drama The Control Room.

The Control Room is set in Glasgow and tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.

“The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read, I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life”, said Iain De Caestecker. “I’ve always loved working with the BBC and am especially delighted to be filming alongside this fantastic cast and crew in my hometown of Glasgow.” The drama series, which was created by Nick Leather, is being produced by Hartswood Films. Eric Coulter is the series producer, while Amy Neil is directing. The executive producers are Elaine Cameron for Hartswood Films and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. Production on the series is now underway in Glasgow and the surrounding areas.

“Nick Leather has written a roller-coaster ride of a story that will thrill audiences with every twist and turn. We are delighted to have such a visionary director in Amy Neil she’s like a tiny Scottish female Hitchcock!”, added Elaine Cameron, Executive Producer for Hartswood Films. “As with many Hartswood dramas we are incredibly lucky to have attracted some amazing acting talent. Iain and Joanna are electrifying and are supported by a brilliant cast of Scottish actors.”