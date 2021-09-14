First Look: Stephen Merchant & Elgin James’ BBC One Series ‘The Outlaws’

BBC One has released a series of first look images for The Outlaws, which is set to premiere later this year.

The Outlaws (formerly known as The Offenders) follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol. At first, they seem like archetypes we can easily pigeonhole, but gradually we see behind their façades, understand their hidden depths, and what made them the people they are today.

We are reminded that no one is all good or all bad. Everyone has a story. As their unlikely new friendships intersect with their complicated private lives, The Outlaws must unite to protect one of their own from Bristol’s most dangerous criminal gang. The comedy drama series, which was created by Stephen Merchant and Elgin James, is being produced by Big Talk and Stephen Merchant’s Four Eyes and stars Stephen Merchant, Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Dolly Wells, Ian McElhinney, Nina Wadia, Aiyana Goodfellow and Charles Babalola.

Check out the first look images in the gallery below: