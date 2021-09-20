E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Season 2

The second season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Monday September 27th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Austin Winsberg, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist follows Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

The hour-long series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group and stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star. In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Return, Zoey returns to the world after an extended time away and discovers that a lot has changed at work and in her personal life in her absence.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.