Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

New Star Wars TV series The Book Of Boba Fett will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday December 29th, it has been announced.

First teased in late 2020 following the second season finale of The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The drama series is produced by Lucasfilm and stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

