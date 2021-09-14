Disney+ Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘Hawkeye’

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for Marvel’s new limisted series Hawkeye, which is set to premiere on Wednesday November 24th.

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City and follows former Avenger Clint Barton, who has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero.

The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. The limited series, which is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is produced by Marvel Studios and stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox.

Check out the trailer and key art below: