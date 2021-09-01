Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘All Creatures Great And Small’ Season 2

The second season of All Creatures Great And Small will premiere on Channel 5 on Thursday September 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

All Creatures Great And Small chronicles the heartwarming and humorous adventures of a young country vet. This new adaptation will preserve the rich spirit, tone and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories and will bring to life his sharply observed, entertaining and incredibly funny tales of country life in the North of England for a modern audience, introducing a new generation to his life-affirming stories. The drama series is produced by Playground and stars Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, Rachel Shenton, Matthew Lewis and Nigel Havers.

The show’s second season picks up three months after season one. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan, and Mrs Hall are also forced to consider their places in the world, while James must decide between supporting his family and following his heart. It’s spring in 1938, and James’s parents are overjoyed when he’s offered a position at his old mentor’s forward-thinking practice in Glasgow. When he returns to the Dales, James is reminded of how much he loves the place and the people – and thinks of one person who it would be worth staying in the Dales for. Since Helen Alderson left Hugh Hulton at the altar, she has kept a low profile and James has given her the space she needed. But the pair find themselves forced together again when neighbouring farmer Rob Benson’s sheep are in trouble. Inspired by his time at the Glasgow surgery, James pushes Siegfried to let Tristan do more veterinary jobs so that they can take on more small animal cases at Skeldale House. Tristan tends to a budgerigar whilst Mrs Hall uncovers a difficult truth.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.