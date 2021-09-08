BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Alma’s Not Normal’ Season 1

The first season of Alma’s Not Normal will premiere on BBC Two on Monday September 13th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal follows Alma as she tries to get her life back on track following a recent break-up. But with no job, no qualifications and a rebellious streak a mile wide, it’s not going to be easy. Meanwhile her mum, who is battling a heroin addiction, has been sectioned for arson and her vampish Grandma Joan wants nothing to do with it.

The comedy series is produced by Expectation and stars Sophie Willan (Click & Collect, Still Open All Hours), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey), Lorraine Ashbourne (The Crown, Cheat), Jayde Adams (Crazy Delicious), James Baxter (Still Open All Hours, Emmerdale), Nicholas Asbury (Doctor Who, Chewing Gum), Thanyia Moore (The Duchess, Jamie Johnson), Dave Spikey (Phoenix Nights) and Ben Willbond (Ghosts, Yonderland). BBC Two handed the comedy a series order back April 2020 following the broadcast of a successful pilot episode. Filming on the series began at the end of April in Bolton. The show’s first season will consist of six episodes.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.