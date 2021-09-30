BBC Two Acquires UK Rights To Canal+’s ‘Marie Antoinette’

BBC Two has acquired the UK rights to Canal+’s original drama series Marie Antoinette after striking a deal with international distributor Banijay Rights. This marks the first international deal for the series, which is expected to premiere on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer later this year.

Marie Antoinette tells the story of the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen who was barely 14 years old when she left Austria to marry the Dauphin of France. The drama series, which was created by Deborah Davis, is produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens and stars Emilia Schüle (Ku’damm 56/ 63) in the titular role.

“Marie Antoinette possesses an enduring fascination and Deborah Davis has a very singular vision for her story – we are truly delighted to be bringing this ambitious project to BBC Two and iPlayer”, said BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks, who brokered the deal with Banijay Rights.

While Chris Stewart, SVP Sales, UK & Eire, Banijay Rights, added: “Marie Antoinette is an extraordinary fresh new take on one of France’s most iconic – and controversial – figures, filled with stunning scenery, fine performances and epic costumes. Following on from the success of Versailles on BBC Two, we are excited to again bring the extravagance and excitement of French court life to UK viewers.”