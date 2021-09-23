BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Goes Wrong Show’ Season 2

The second season of The Goes Wrong Show will premiere on BBC One on Monday September 27th at 8:30pm, it has been announced.

A TV adaptation of Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show follows The Cornley Drama Society undertaking another ambitious endeavour, held back by prolific over-actor Robert Grove, the screen-hogging Sandra Wilkinson and the artistically mistrusted Dennis Tyde.

The series is being produced by Mischief Screen and Big Talk Production and stars Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask. Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields penned the scripts for the second season. The executive producers are Hilary Strong and Kenny Wax for Mischief Screen and Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice and Saurabh Kakkar for Big Talk Productions.

