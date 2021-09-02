BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘Silent Witness’ Season 24

BBC One has released the trailer for the twenty-fourth season of Silent Witness, which is set to premiere on BBC One on Monday September 6th at 9pm.

Silent Witness follows a team of forensic pathologists as the solve various criminal cases. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Emilia Fox, David Caves and Jason Wong. Nick Lambon is the series producer. The executive producers are Lawrence Till, Emilia Fox and Priscilla Parish for BBC Studios and Jo McClellan for BBC One. BBC One has renewed Silent Witness through to season twenty-five.

In season twenty-four, Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are looking forward to the future. However buried secrets and memories soon surface, and, when ghosts from the past emerge, the two are forced increasingly close to one another. The arrival of Adam Yuen (Jason Wong) disturbs this new dynamic and he immediately rubs Nikki and Jack up the wrong way. Will Adam find his own way to fit in and last at the Lyell?

Check out the trailer below: