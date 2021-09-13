BBC One Releases Trailer For ‘Ridley Road’

BBC One has released the trailer for Ridley Road, which is set to premiere later this year.

Ridley Road follows Vivien, a young Jewish woman, who, inspired by the struggle of the 62 Group – a coalition from the Jewish community who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain – leaves her comfortable life in Manchester and starts to work with them when she realises that Jack, her missing boyfriend has been badly injured. Vivien infiltrates the NSM, a neo-Nazi movement which is becoming increasingly prominent in London.

As Vivien descends further into the fascist organisation, she must face challenges both to her courage and her commitment to the cause. The four-part drama, which is based on the novel by Jo Bloom and was penned by Sarah Solemani, is produced by Red Production Company and stars Agnes O’Casey, Rory Kinnear, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Eddie Marsan, Tamzin Outhwaite, Samantha Spiro, Rita Tushingham, Danny Hatchard and Tom Varey. Betsan Morris Evans is the series producer, while Lisa Mulcahy is the director. The executive producers are Sarah Solemani, Nicola Shindler, Ayela Butt and Lucy Richer.

Check out the trailer below: