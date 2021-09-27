BBC One Orders Three More ‘Worzel Gummidge’ Episodes

Worzel Gummidge is returning to the BBC. BBC One has commissioned three more episodes of the series that hails from and stars Mackenzie Crook. The three episodes – titled Guy Forks, Twitchers, and Calliope Jane – are set to air later this year.

“I’m thrilled to bring three new episodes of Worzel Gummidge to audiences this year and to announce the quite brilliant cast”, Crook said in a statement. “We had a happy summer making these films and I hope some of that comes across on screen.”

Worzel Gummidge follows the titular character, who is the Scarecrow of Ten Acre Field. The series, which is based on the books by Barbara Euphan Todd, is produced by Leopard Pictures and Treasure Trove Productions and stars Mackenzie Crook, Steve Pemberton, Rosie Cavaliero, Vicki Pepperdine, India Brown and Thierry Wickens. The new episodes were commissioned by the BBC’s Head of Comedy Tanya Qureshi and the BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore.

Guest stars lined up for these three episodes include Toby Jones (Detectorists), Paul Kaye (After Life), Bill Bailey (Black Books) and Nneka Okoye. In the Guy Forks episode, Toby Jones will play all six roles of The Village Committee (the Baker, Butcher, Mayor, Postmaster, Publican and Alderman), Paul Kaye plays Guy Forks. In the Calliope Jane episode, Bill Bailey co-stars as Mr Peregrine, while Nneka Okoye plays Calliope Jane.

“It’s always the greatest joy and privilege to be in Scatterbrook and the Ten Acre Field. Our exceptional cast and crew make the entire experience such a pleasure”, commented executive producer Kristian Smith. “Mackenzie Crook leads with humanity and that translates in these beautiful films. Our three original stories will charm and amuse audiences of all ages.”

While the BBC’s Tanya Qureshi added: “Worzel and the magical cast of characters that inhabit Scatterbrook are back once again, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what Mackenzie and the crew have brought to life in these new instalments. These wonderful films are exactly the comforting tonic we could all use right now!”