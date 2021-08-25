StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hightown’ Season 2

The second season of Hightown will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday October 17th, it has been announced.

Created by Rebecca Cutter, Hightown follows Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, who has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober— until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder. Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo, an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral. And she’s not alone. Ray, too, spins out of control; losing himself in the investigation. The lives of everyone connected to this murder crash and converge, reminding us just how complicated – and deadly – our addictions can be. The drama series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood.

In the show’s second season, the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.

