Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Y: The Last Man’

Y: The Last Man will receive its UK premiere on Disney+’s Star brand on Wednesday September 22nd, it has been announced.

Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The drama series, which is based on the DC Comics series of the same name and was developed for television by Eliza Clark, is produced by FX Productions and stars Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Ben Schnetzer, Olivia Thirlby, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Diana Bang, Elliot Fletcher and Juliana Canfield. Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. Coleman Herbert is Co-Executive Producer and Nellie Reed and Anna Beben serve as Producers.

Check out the trailer below:

