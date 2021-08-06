Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘American Horror Stories’

American Horror Stories will receive its UK premiere on Star on Wednesday September 8th, it has been announced.

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit series American Horror Story. The seven-episode anthology series features a different horror story each episode.

Since 2011, the creators of American Horror Story have redefined the horror genre and the series has sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The anthology series is produced by 20th Television. The executive producers are Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.