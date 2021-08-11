Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘FBI’ Season 3

The third season of FBI will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday August 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dick Wolf, FBI is described as a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. These first-class agents bring all their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, in order to keep New York and the country safe.

The drama series, which was created by Dick Wolf, is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios and Wolf Entertainment and stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza and John Boyd. In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Never Trust A Stranger, the team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA’s personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement.

